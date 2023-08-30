How Many M&M Flavors Are There? Mark Spills The Beans…Or Candy.

At about 9 o'clock every morning I start wondering what to write about. If you've ever read anything that I've written, you know that I don't do a lot of political opinions or anything that's too serious. That approach, combined with the fact that today's topic will bother Paul, is why today I bring you the story of how many varieties of M&M's there are. I know. Riveting, right?

We don't have a candy machine at work. But I grabbed a bag of the peanut M&M's off my counter this morning that I bought at the golf course last week and never got around to opening.

I already knew about the original M&M's, the peanut ones, and the ones that have a peanut butter filling. I also know the story about Van Halen's contract rider backstage at their concerts requires the promoter to provide M&M's with all the brown ones taken out.

Some additional varieties of M&M's include English Toffee Peanut, Honey Nut, Crunchy Espresso, Crunchy Raspberry, and Mexican Jalapeno. That last one intrigues me just enough that I'd like to try some.

All told, there are 61 flavors of that magical candy. I don't buy a lot of candy these days so I can't even tell you how many different varieties they stock at your average convenience store. But I've never seen more than two or three on their shelves.

To my family, who never read my articles and tell me that I'm impossible to buy gifts for at Christmas time, this year instead of just more golf balls (Green Callaway Supersofts), I'd love some of the holiday Mint M&M's in my stocking.

Finally, why did the blond get fired from her job at the M&M factory? She kept throwing away all of the "W"s.