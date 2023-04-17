Billings Parents, Where Are The Kid-Free Spaces?

I ran across a meme that a buddy posted. It says that he was going to open a restaurant called "Peace & Quiet". Kids' meals are $250. Which struck me as funny and ironic at the same time.

I know that there are some restaurants in town where most parents won't take their kids because of the cost. But I don't know if there's one in town that just simply doesn't allow kids.

Secrets Akumal where the Flakes trip is going in January is an adults-only resort. And subsequently costs more than other resorts that allow kids. I'm happy to pay the money.

Relax. It's not because I hate kids. But in our experience, at the resorts and on the cruises that allow kids, most parents just turn the kids loose. Most not caring about losing a kid for an hour or two in an environment with a lot of drunk people.

At the kid-free places, you can find actual quiet spots to read a book or just stare at the ocean.

As far as my kid goes, I can take her anywhere and know that she will behave or there will be consequences. Embarrassing ones. I sing. I use lame pickup lines on waitresses. And in one instance I asked the "cute busboy" if my daughter could have his "digits" and/or his "snap". She's 15 years old and my behavior mortifies her. So, it works.

And if you need a kid embarrassed, feel free to contact me and I'll embarrass your kid at restaurants and on the radio.

You're welcome.