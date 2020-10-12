I Got an Idea

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

None of us really know how this election is going to pan out. One thing is for certain if the Democrats do take control, they have already indicated the changes coming. If they happen to have the control, they want to make Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia states, as reported by The Hill. So, if that happens, where are they going to put the other two stars on the flag? Everything is kind of uniform right now. How about this: they can have our spot, and maybe Wyoming's too. We could secede from the union and do it our own way. No new flag is needed and no Californians in our area, a win-win. See ya tomorrow at 5.