I have had two dogs before and I would really like another. We love our dogs and I always wanted a Great Dane or a big Mastiff and we have all these extra bedrooms. There is just something about a big lovable dog that makes a house a home. I always like to get another so the current one can show him the ropes. I have some time though since Ike is only five but someday it would be nice. I love dogs.

I suppose I could adopt this one.