Mark’s Take On Duets

What song do you think is the best duet ever? That depends on who you are and how old you are.

"You Don't Bring Me Flowers" by Barbara Streisand and Neil Diamond is one of my picks. "Endless Love" by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross was another big one.

The movie "Grease" was huge in 1978, and that whole soundtrack got played a lot. "You're The One That I Want" was the hugest of them all.

"I've Had The Time Of My Life" was another huge movie song. It dominated the radio airwaves and got requested a lot at T-Birds Night Club.

Now let's look at the country duets. Some because they were pretty, some because they were funny.

I don't remember one as big as Kenny & Dolly's "Islands In The Stream". It was the only million-selling country song of 1983.

Although everybody overplayed it (including us), "The Heart Won't Lie" by Reba & Vince was another great one.

A Wilson pick hit was John Denver and Olivia Newton-John's "Fly Away", which is also a neat video.

"Don't Fall In Love With A Dreamer" was played every other song on the jukebox at the Pizza Hut that I worked at in high school.

I like several of the Moe & Joe songs: "Just Good Old Boys" and the very country-sounding "Tell Ol' I Ain't here He Better Get on Home".

About ten years ago, I ran across "That's Damn Rock & Roll" by Eric Church and Lzzy Hale.

Just a few that I like.