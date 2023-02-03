ICYM Farmer Finishers: Paul’s New Alcoholic Drink & Montana is Infamous

Not this much this week in Farmer Finishers since we only got back on Wednesday from Mexico.

Once again, Montana will make headlines, but it seems that it always sheds a bad light on our state. Montana will now be famous for the Montana Freeman, Ted Kaczynski the Unabomber, the TV series 'Yellowstone' and now the Chinese balloon incident. That's ok, let them think whatever they want to. We all know differently.

One thing that I learned in Mexico was there are a lot of drinks that I have never heard of. I know about the coladas, the mudslides, the Miami vices, but there was one in particular that I found funny. It rained one day so the resort set up a booth that was using fresh pineapples. They cut the top off and hallowed them out then filled them with booze and some other things. Someone asked me if I wanted one so I asked well, what is in it? They said, "Damned if I know".

Well, then why would I drink one? Then I thought that would be a great name for a drink. Walk up to the bartender and ask for a "Damned if I Know". If he asks what's in it you just tell him... Damned if I know. You can put anything in it in the world and it would be right.

They had another made with a fresh coconut too but I didn't order one of those either. What was in that one? I think it had the same ingredients of the now-famous Damned if I Know.

Have a great weekend and we'll see ya Monday at 5 a.m.