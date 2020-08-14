If Parent’s Can’t Go to Games…

If schools in the area won't let fans attend the football games this fall, people are going to be really unhappy. Bars and restaurants are open now. The fair was up and running, and aren't we in Phase 2? That policy allows for groups to gather. You have both sidelines and the north and south end zones. People will be able to wear masks and distance. Can anyone out there give me the scientific study that was done on class B football in Montana or other states that have fewer than 6,000 cases of COVID-19 since 2019? So many of the decisions being made are being made on the fly with no scientific study to back them up. I feel sorry for the athletes and parents. Have a great weekend and we'll see ya Monday at 5.

