A video is popping up all over social media sites: Facebook, YouTube and Tic Tok where someone is questioning a guy who claims to be from Billings and that Billings "officials" bought him a bus ticket to anywhere he'd like to go. He ended up in Portland, Oregon. The person that was actually videotaping then goes on a rant about his opinion of how he felt it was "unethical and inhumane", even without verifying the truth to the story first.

According to The City of Billings Public Information Officer, Victoria Hill, she said the city of Billings, does NOT have a program or funding in the budget to buy bus tickets for un-housed residents to relocate to another city.

According to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness - The State of Montana has 987 individuals and 542 people in families were counted among the homeless in the entire state of Montana. The total homeless population of 1,529 - 64% do live in shelters & the other 35.6% reside with extended family, friends or with volunteers from their church or personal religious organization.

A couple of months ago this story was debunked but keeps resurfacing.

