Get creative. Today there was an article in the Billings Gazette paper about the urgent need for blood in our area. It always happens about this time of year when summer surgeries and activities pick up.

So what kind of things do we need to do to fix this problem? Well, you could pay donors to donate but some would think that is unethical. We use to get paid to donate in college when we were desperate and would go in regularly.

How about this promotion, get Town Pump or Conoco or someone to jump in and start 'Give a Pint get Ten Gallons'. I think you would have people lined up for blocks to give if they got ten gallons of gas.

Maybe go to the prisons around Montana and encourage inmates to give. If they qualify give them 30 days off their sentence if they donate. Twice a year donation is then two months off. They always give them time off for good behavior and this should fit that criterion.

A social media or phone incentive would also work for the younger generations. Give blood and have your phone bill paid for in the month you donate. Maybe AT&T or Verizon would be on board.

Maybe a business like T&E or someone that employs a ton of people could offer a day off.

The problem is nowadays there has to be an incentive to get people to act. Just doing it because it's the right thing to do sadly doesn't work anymore. Something to help get donations up. It's a different world now and we better start getting creative...

