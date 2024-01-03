It’s Sad That Mark Has Not Experienced All Of Montana

So much left to see.

As I sit here and think about it, it's kind of sad. There are a lot of places that I've never been in the big, beautiful 406. I've only been through Yellowstone National Park once. I've only been through Glacier twice and the last time was 15 years ago. It was packed wall to wall with cars. Zero places to park at the pass or on the side of the road.

Now I see that Glacier is revamping how you register, pay, and what times you are allowed to do it. No thanks. The only event that I plan to attend this year that will be full of people is Sheryl Crow in Missoula in August. I have to go see her because she apparently hasn't been getting my e-mails asking her to come visit me.

Museums, perhaps.

So, I think that it's time to get back to the Museum Of The Rockies. It's a great attraction for all ages.

As long as I'm feeling "historical" I could also hit the Museum in Helena. It's kind of neat to see some of the things that my grade school teachers talked about way back in the day.

Even more to explore.

I've already made my final visit to the Lewis & Clark Caverns. It turns out that I'm claustrophobic. Who knew?

There are several lakes in the Swan Valley that I could picture myself hanging out at.

I've never been north of Kalispell. So, it would be cool to do some driving over that way.

I have a credit card and will travel.