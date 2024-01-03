It’s Sad That Mark Has Not Experienced All Of Montana

As I sit here and think about it, it's kind of sad. There are a lot of places that I've never been in the big, beautiful 406. I've only been through Yellowstone National Park once. I've only been through Glacier twice and the last time was 15 years ago. It was packed wall to wall with cars. Zero places to park at the pass or on the side of the road.
Now I see that Glacier is revamping how you register, pay, and what times you are allowed to do it. No thanks. The only event that I plan to attend this year that will be full of people is Sheryl Crow in Missoula in August. I have to go see her because she apparently hasn't been getting my e-mails asking her to come visit me.
Museums, perhaps.
So, I think that it's time to get back to the Museum Of The Rockies. It's a great attraction for all ages.
As long as I'm feeling "historical" I could also hit the Museum in Helena. It's kind of neat to see some of the things that my grade school teachers talked about way back in the day.
Even more to explore.
I've already made my final visit to the Lewis & Clark Caverns. It turns out that I'm claustrophobic. Who knew?
There are several lakes in the Swan Valley that I could picture myself hanging out at.
I've never been north of Kalispell. So, it would be cool to do some driving over that way.
I have a credit card and will travel.
Montana's Museum Of The Rockies Is For Everyone! Check It Out
Museum of the Rockies is nestled right next to Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman. The Museum is part of the American Alliance of Museums, which means that the Museum of the Rockies is one of the 1,095 museums to hold this distinction. With over 33,000 museums nationwide, this is quite an accomplishment.
The Museum of the Rockies is also part of the Montana Dinosaur Trail. What is that? It is a trail that runs through the state of Montana and has 14 locations. Each location will get you just a little closer to the history and knowledge of Dinosaurs.
Museum of the Rockies has current and rotating exhibits. Currently, (December 2021) here are some of my favorites that are on display: Siebel Dinosaur Complex, Welcome to Yellowstone Country, which digs into the history of Montana, Enduring Peoples Exhibit, highlighting the American Indians of Montana, and the Paugh Exhibit, illuminating the stories that connect us with the Northern Colorado Rockies. You can see all the exhibits here to make planning your trip easier.
Museum of the Rockies is an independent 501 Non-Profit here in Bozeman. With that being said, they hold some of the most exquisite benefits throughout the year. This gives the museum the opportunity to continue to be a highlight for the city of Bozeman. Another way to continue the success of the Museum of the Rockies is to become a member.
If you are considering donating to the Museum of the Rockies, you can check it out here and decide which program works best for you. Help Bozeman keep this amazing learning tool open and available to everyone. Enjoy your time at the Museum of the Rockies.