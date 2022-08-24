List of Top Hits From ’88, The Year Cat Country Was Born

We were talking this morning about how working here is a good job to have. But one of the things I don't like about it is the music that gets scheduled.

We don't get to schedule what songs get played on our radio station. That's all decided somewhere above our pay grade. And I'm sure that you've heard me complain about it. It's probably why I'll end up doing a country music oldies show someday.

I was looking some things up on the internet this morning and ran across a list of number one songs from 1988, the first year that we were on the air.

Artists like Restless Heart were having hits in the '80s.

And at the time, they were pretty far outside what was "country" sounding.

George Strait was having number one songs in 1988 too.

"Baby Blue" was a number one song that year. And so was "Famous Last Words Of A Fool", which is one of my all-time favorites.

Merle Haggard had his last number one song of the 38 total he racked up with "Twinkle, Twinkle, Lucky Star".

K.T. Oslin, Eddy Raven, and the Judds were chart regulars in those days.

And speaking of The Judds. Their first concert here as headliners featured a young, energetic opening act named Garth Brooks. Not sure whatever became of him.

For a personal throwback: This week in 1988, I was driving an '82 Camaro with 300,000 miles on it to our original location, which was on South Billings Boulevard.

I was also renting a basement of a house. And spinning records at T-Birds at night and DJing dances on the weekends.

Great memories. But I'm glad that I've only got one job now.

Here are the top 25 hits of the ‘80s based on their overall popularity.