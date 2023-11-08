Loud And Clear: Montanans Don’t Want To Be Taxed To The Max

Good job, Billings, Montana.

I hope the message was sent loud and clear. The Rec Bond failed measurably, in fact, I can't recall a bond issue that has ever been defeated this resoundingly.

Credit: Lesli Whitecotton, Unsplash Credit: Lesli Whitecotton, Unsplash loading...

When we interviewed the city manager in Billings who described this bond wish in detail, I told him you would learn about this issue by the vote percentages. If the vote was close, but failed, it would mean people are willing to support recreation but in a fiscally responsible way. If it was overwhelmingly defeated, which was 69% to 31% it would clearly send a message this is too-heavy of a tax burden on the people who are already over-taxed with the new appraisals. We have other more important issues to deal with.

Get our free mobile app

It also shows people's frustration with our current tax structures in Montana. You can't keep going back to the same people and demand that they pay for everything that comes up. The most successful states in the country have done just that.

Credit: Kelly Sikkema, Unsplash Credit: Kelly Sikkema, Unsplash loading...

Texas, Florida, and even our neighbor South Dakota have seen remarkable growth by providing the most tax-friendly environment for businesses and citizens alike. We should take a page out of their book and make the changes necessary.

Gov. Gianforte has done a great job trying to address this, but can only act on what the Montana legislature sends him so maybe we need to get them the message. And most importantly make it as loud as the one Billings voters sent yesterday...

See ya tomorrow at 5.