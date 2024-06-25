Adulting is Hard: My Quest for the Perfect Ice Cream

I scream, you scream, we ALL scream for ice cream! If you don't know this cheer, please ask your folks about it.

I'm so old that I can remember when the ice cream trucks would drive down every street in your neighborhood. Trying to get your mom to cough up a quarter before the ice cream guy left your street was crucial!

One day, you become a grown-up and start avoiding ice cream because it's fattening. I avoided it for a lot of years, but not anymore. I now have plans to eat ALL of the ice cream. All of it.

Get our free mobile app

I started getting the hankering again about a month ago. So, on a Saturday night, I'd run down to my local Dairy Queen for some ice creamy goodness. As of late, everybody has that same idea, and I'm not going to be the twelfth car in line for a Butterfinger Blizzard.

So, in addition to the Fat Boy Ice Cream sandwiches and half-gallons of Wilcoxson's French Vanilla in my freezer, I'm wondering what restaurants have the best ice cream desserts.

Applebee's has the Sizzlin' Butter Pecan Blondie, and Cracker Barrel used to have some glass of ice creamy goodness with caramel sauce on it.

I'm out of the loop on who's got the best ice cream treats.

Yelp tells me that Cold Stone Creamery is still very good, and I like Baskin Robbins because you can get a couple of different flavored scoops. I'll take one Mint Chocolate Chip and one scoop of Mom's Makin' Cookies, please.

I'm wondering where the other good ice cream dishes are.