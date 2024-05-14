No Price, No Dice: Event Pricing Puzzle

I think that doing it this way is costing them money. I received a press release this morning of another kids' show that is coming to Metra. Great, but no one knows how much the tickets are. This is costing them.

The only way to find out is to navigate your way through their ticket site. Now let's leave the fees out of this for a moment. If I know the ticket is affordable, then I would be willing to take the next step. If I don't know that upfront, I'm not dealing with the ticket site. Everything else that we buy or are considering buying, the item or service is priced; that's the hook. Heck, even gas puts the price up so you know the cost. There isn't one item at Costco that you don't know the price.

I don't think that there is a person out there that, when shopping for some jeans or shoes or whatever, they don't look at the price. If it's workable, then they'll try it on. If it's not marked, they're not going to go through the hassle of the dressing room and changing to buy it.

You never get the price upfront. Even rodeos now, you have to go to the ticket site just to find out. We know what it takes to get into the Fair upfront, although that should be free. We know the prices of things like the Homesteader Days concerts or the Red Ants Pants festival tickets, but not Metra's stuff.

I think they are missing out on a lot of customers because of it.

See you tomorrow at 5.