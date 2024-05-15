Government Spending Spree: A.I., Student Loans, and Babysitting

I don't know if you noticed recently, but billions upon billions of dollars have been flying out of the White House just before the election. Now another $32 billion to start keeping an eye on A.I. technology.

Two weeks ago, they announced another $6 billion plan for student loan relief. By the way, can anyone tell me why that doesn't include the trade schools?

In the last few weeks, they have been pushing for the government to pick up the tab for babysitting. That's right, that will give parents the opportunity to do other things during the day whether they work or not.

No one can raise a child better than their parents. If both parents decide to work after the birth of your child, why should I and others pay for your babysitting? It's your child, you decided to start a family. That also means that you should accept all the responsibilities that come with that. The research is all there for you to absorb on the difference between kids who are sent to babysitting centers and those being raised at home. It may be tough for a while, but it's well worth it in the long run. And yes, it is babysitting and not child care; that's the term they use to sell it because who could not support caring for a child, right?

See you tomorrow at 5.