Mark Could Be Inducted Into These Halls of Fame

Because I'm into music, I follow who does and doesn't get into both the Country Music and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame.

I've said for years that John Denver should be in the Country Hall. But when we got to talk to Garth Brooks about it over the phone, he told me that John would probably never get in because he was based out of Los Angeles and not Nashville.

That being said, I'd still like to see the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.

Same with the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland.

Get our free mobile app

Then when I googled "Halls Of Fame", I was a little surprised to see how many there are.

There are 38 halls just for music.

Almost every major league baseball team has its own in addition to the Major League Baseball Hall in Cooperstown, New York.

The Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, New York finally inducted the board game "Risk" last year along with sand. Yes, the stuff on the beach.

I'd visit the World Golf Hall Of Fame in St Augustine, Florida if I ever was in the vicinity.

If I ever get inducted into any hall it's going to have to be something like the Lost Golf Ball Hall of Fame. Or the Coors Light Hall of Fame. I've been a big supporter of theirs for a long time. And I've even been To Golden, Colorado a couple of times and taken the tour.

I'll leave you with a little Hall of Fame humor.

Why is the Hockey Hall of Fame located in Toronto? So that Maple Leaf fans can remember what the Stanley Cup looks like.

Hank Williams Jr, Marty Stuart and Dean Dillon at the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony Hank Williams Jr, Marty Stuart and Dean Dillon are welcomed into the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.