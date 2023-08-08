Mark Wants To Know: How Much Are You Willing To Pay These Days?

Mark Wants To Know: How Much Are You Willing To Pay These Days?

Credit: Mark Wilson, TSM / Hilton Hotels / Canva

From Cars...

I check out various license plates in our hotel parking lot every morning when I'm walking in. I like to see where everybody is from. I also am looking for potential attackers. It's not the best neighborhood before the sun comes up.

Get our free mobile app

In traffic when I see a personalized plate, I'll always try to decipher what the plates are saying. It's kind of like the old bottle tops from Rainier Beer that were puzzles to solve.

Credit: Mark Wilson, TSM
loading...

Not a clue what "RENTME5" means, other than maybe this person has at least four other cars that they rent. I know some folks in Bozeman who bought a couple of Suburbans a couple of years ago and started their own rental car business. That sounds like a pretty smart idea. I'm told that renal car prices are up pretty high right now, apparently.

To Hotel Rooms.

If you didn't hear last week, I stopped at the front desk to ask how much rooms in our hotel cost. He told me that they started at $450.00.

This leads me to wonder what people's hotel budgets are for vacations. I paid about $200.00 a night in Missoula about a month ago. At no point will I pay $450 a night for a hotel room in Montana. Since I'm too old to sleep in my pickup, I'll just stay home.

I realize that because of my age, I can remember when rooms were cheaper. I recently explained to my daughter how much cheaper rooms used to be. When Super 8 opened in South Dakota in 1974, rooms cost $8.88. Completely serious.

So, that RV purchase just got moved up a little bit.

The Top 10 Hotels To Stay At In Montana According To Booking.com

Looking for that place to hang your hat on your travels. Here are the top 10 locations according to ratings at the Booking.com website.
Filed Under: Billings, Breakfast Flakes, cat country 102.9, expensive hotels, Mark Wilson, Rental Cars, Social Post
Categories: Opinion
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 102.9