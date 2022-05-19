8 Jokes & Memes from Mark Wilson to Get You Through the Day

I take myself very seriously when it comes to being the funny guy on the Breakfast Flakes show. If it weren't for me, you guys wouldn't have any fun listening to us every morning, so, I have a big responsibility.

My sense of humor is a careful blend of dad jokes, wit, puns, a dash of cringe, and is sometimes just close enough before crossing the line of appropriateness that you're not sure you should send to your mother.

Without further ado, here are a few recent jokes and memes I just couldn't help but share.