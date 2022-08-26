Mark’s Friday Fragments: #dontCalifornicatethe406, Student Loans, and Paul’s Headphones

Well, it's another Friday, and another week gone by where I didn't marry for money.

I played in the T-bone Classic golf tournament where our nattily attired team took "not quite" last place. But it was a fun group to struggle with.

A popular topic this week was student loan forgiveness. And a lot of people are pretty upset about this. I am one of them.

Credit: Getty Images / Canva Credit: Getty Images / Canva loading...

Also announced: In California, they won't allow the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Look for more people to move out of there and come here. #dontcalifornicatethe406.

I found a couple of tasty-looking food items on Facebook this week. Both the garlic bread/lasagna sandwich and chili bake sound pretty good.

And finally, I am asking for your help giving my partner some grief about his headphones. Because, quite frankly, it's time. Granted a couple of hundred wraps of scotch tape can extend the useful life of headphones, but it's a bad look.

Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media loading...

Now that we know that we will be working here a couple of more years, it's time.

Don't send money because he won't accept it. And the same with donated headphones. They will go unused.

Get our free mobile app

Headphones are just like old reliable cars with 300,000 miles. There just comes a time when you need to quit putting lipstick on that pig. And Farmer, you are all out of lipstick.

So maybe one day next week, after 9 a.m. when things slow down in the control room, maybe we start kicking some tires on some websites and see if we can't get those replaced.

I mean if you had holes in your jeans, you'd buy new ones so people wouldn't be talking about you. And right now, people are talking about your headphones. You just can't hear it because you have bad headphones.

The Imaginary Twitter Feed for Mark Wilson. Yes, It Is About Beer. If Mark had a Twitter account, he might tweet about music, and probably about golf, but most definitely, he'd tweet about beer.