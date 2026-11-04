This week, a report came out that Montana is among the least obese states in America. Yay for us! I doubt anyone has ever tracked the number of overweight dogs in each state, but if they did, our featured Wet Nose Wednesday pet would certainly help skew the data.

Read More: 'Dutton Ranch' Season 2 - Everything We Know

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Meet Potato, a happy, hefty pup looking for love.

Potato has a sad story. She was brought to Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter about a week ago as a medical surrender to be euthanized.

Thankfully, staffers said, "Hold on just a minute." Potato is only seven years old, and they felt that with some medical care, she could enjoy many more years of life.

Get our free mobile app

A tumor on the top of her head was removed, along with several kidney stones. The medical team also discovered that Potato has hyperthyroidism. She's now on a special diet to help (and whoever adopts her will be sent home with plenty of the food).

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

A special dog, looking for a special home.

Yes, Potato is obese. She weighs 80 pounds, and a healthy diet plan would be in her best interest. That said, she is a smart, playful, loving dog. Izzy Zalenski, Community Engagement Coordinator at YVAS, told us that Potato gets along well with other dogs and kids.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Thank you, Advanced Employment, for supporting Wet Nose Wednesday.

Need a job, fast? Call Advanced Employment. Need workers, fast? Call Advanced Employment. Or stop by their office at 1804 Broadwater and speak with their friendly team of staffing pros.

Photos From the 25th Annual Pet-O-Ween at Shipton’s Big R West Browse photos from the 25th Annual Pet-O-Ween at Shipton’s Big R West, where pets of all kinds and their owners dressed up for the indoor costume contest. Look through the gallery to find yourself, your pet, or someone you know.