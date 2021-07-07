Up to 80 MPH Winds, Hail Possible for Billings on Wednesday (7/7)

A line of severe thunderstorms rolled through the Yellowstone valley on Tuesday (7/6), bringing quarter-sized hail that caused damage to crops and other property. Now, another round of strong storms could bring more gusty winds and hail to Billings.

According to the National Weather Service, there are isolated severe thunderstorms possible for Billings through 10pm MDT tonight (Wednesday), some that could bring 60 to 80 mph winds, and quarter-sized hail.

South central and southeastern Montana will have "strong to severe thunderstorms" between 3pm and 10pm, according to the National Weather Service forecast, and the NWS warns of "large hail and strong wind gusts" associated with this storm.

The current Billings weather forecast from the National Weather Service shows another 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms possible on Thursday night, after an expected high temp of 97 on Thursday (7/8).

Another 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is possible on Friday afternoon (7/9), according to the current NWS forecast, with highs expected in the upper-80's around Yellowstone county.

The Billings summer 2021 weather forecast from the National Weather Service is predicting "prolonged above normal heat and dry conditions" that they expect to last through the "early part of July."

CLICK HERE to see the three-month temperature and precipitation outlook for our area, according to the National Weather Service.

Here are some details from the National Weather Service drought monitor:

Extreme to exceptional drought in northeast MT, much of ND and northern SD.

As dryness continues, drought conditions will likely deteriorate in our region.

Dryness also promotes heat, and we are already seeing elevated temperatures due to the dryness; Billings saw several 90° days in early June followed by consecutive days in the 100s in the middle of June. Billings will end June with several days in the 90s

With the potential for extreme heat and dryness throughout the summer, the "significant wildfire potential outlook" for Yellowstone County is expected to be "above normal," according to the National Weather Service. CLICK HERE to view maps that show wildfire potential in Montana, and the region.

