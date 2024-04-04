Radio: 36 Years, Tuxedos & Hot Dogs

Part of it is age, and part of it is the fact that things change no matter where you work. Keep in mind that I've worked here for 36 years, and things are going to change over that time. And that's the case for most jobs.

Way back when we started, we wore tuxedos to every station event. And while I didn't especially care to be dressed up, I enjoyed the ladies at the tux shop who took care of us.

I don't know how many cars we've helped sell. The same goes for the number of free hot dogs that we have BBQ'd for listeners. But I know it's a lot.

I miss having more people around. There were no computers around in 1988. So we actually needed people for everything. For instance, the guy who was on the air from midnight till 5 when Paul and I came to work. That was a collection of interesting characters. And now that I think about it, I don't know whatever happened to any of them after they left here. Witness protection maybe?

The thing I miss the most is being able to be up on stage to introduce the big music acts at Metra Park. In the early days, we'd just walk out on stage at the same time as the bands. We'd step up to the mic and give the audience about 45 seconds of whatever we were promoting then say, "Please welcome The Judds/Tim McGraw/George Strait." Not anymore. In fact, it's hard for us to even get to meet most of the acts that come to town. Band managers have their stars insulated from us damned radio people.

That's one of the things that's so great about Homesteader Days. It's you, the emcee, and the band on a tiny, tiny stage. Then it's a short walk to the Coors Light on ice.