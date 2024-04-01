Does Costco Make You Spend More?

Are you an impulse buyer? I am definitely not unless it's an absolutely remarkable deal or something I've always wanted.

I went to Costco over the weekend to cash my rewards check I received from last year's purchases. While I was there, I knew what I wanted: Dunkin Coffee that was on sale, some Ivar's clam chowder, and my vitamins and fish oil. I did impulse buy some giant chocolate chip cookies. My bill was $116. I was floored when I watched people going up and down every aisle deciding if they wanted something or not. Cart after cart of people with theirs loaded to the top with everything and anything. Mine was $116; theirs had to be at least $500 per cart. Can people afford to do that? That place has to be the capital of impulse buying. Don't get me wrong, they have a lot of great stuff and good quality, but people, use your head. Some people go every week, "I've got to have this and I've got to have that."

Credit card debt in America is at its highest point ever, with people carrying almost $8 trillion worth. If people would pay with cash, they would be so much better off. I know it's a free country, and if you can swing it, great, help the economy. But how many of the people you see there do you think have unlimited budgets? A little self-control can add up in the long run.

See you tomorrow at 5.