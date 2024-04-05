Friday Fragments: Heights Businesses, Education, More

Billings Heights news: Holiday is beginning its changeover to becoming Circle K.

The Heights location of Office Depot is closing.

The MDT opened the Headwaters Rest Area this morning near Three Forks. As you get older, you want to know where all of the bathrooms are. Trust me.

During our talk about education this morning, I got a message from a listener telling us about her dad when she was in school. She had a couple of bad grades and told her folks how dumb some of her teachers were. So her dad offered to quit his job and go sit in her classes with her to see how dumb her teachers actually were.

The CVMT Awards will be shown on Sunday night, and they're doing a tribute to Toby Keith.

On one of our shows this week, I taught Paul how to tell the difference between an alligator and a crocodile.

Laurel Little League is having their field clean-up day on Saturday, 9 a.m. until it's done.

We got a lot of messages from people unhappy with their "adjusted" 2nd half-tax bills. It's time to take the burden of paying for everything off of us.

We also got a lot of messages and phone calls over the new man camp development on Sioux Lane in the Heights and we got an email criticizing us for what we supposedly said. Everything we talked about was what we were getting from people who live in that area.

A big thank you to the staff at Arrow Septic. They saved me a bunch of money this week.

Have a great weekend. We're back Monday at 5.