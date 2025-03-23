A Unique New Bar and a Sober Event Space Are Coming to Billings

The nightlife and entertainment scene in Billings will get a little more interesting this summer, with two new ventures: a pirate bar and a sober club mocktail bar/event center. Here's what we know so far about both of the coming-soon spots.

The Good Wolf is opening at 209 N 29th St. Credit Google/Canva The Good Wolf is opening at 209 N 29th St. Credit Google/Canva loading...

The Good Wolf

Launched by the Billings-based Wrecking Clowns dance troupe, this sober club and special event space aims to fill a niche in Billings at 209 N. 29th St downtown. The Good Wolf takes its name from the Native parable that each of us has an evil wolf and a good wolf inside of us, fighting for balance. The one that wins is the one that you feel.

Another post shared an informal mission statement,

At The Good Wolf, we believe in creating a supportive environment where connections thrive without the influence of alcohol or substances. Our mission is to bring people together for fun, meaningful, and sober experiences.

Montana is lacking in places and things to do that aren't centered around alcohol, and The Good Wolf will surely fill a needed void in the Magic City. The venue is opening in April at 209 N 29th St. Reach out to Thegoodwolf406@gmail.com for more info.

The former Fieldhouse Cafe at 2601 Minnesota Ave. Credit Michael Foth, TSM/Canva The former Fieldhouse Cafe at 2601 Minnesota Ave. Credit Michael Foth, TSM/Canva loading...

Up next... a new Pirate-themed bar in Billings?

Billings doesn't have much for themed bars. Sure, we have several dive bars, sports bars, cowboy bars, biker bars (and one martini bar!), but we don't have anything as unique as, say, the Sip n' Dip; a Tiki bar located 650 miles from the nearest ocean in Great Falls, MT.

Shiver me timbers. Credit Michael Foth, TSM Shiver me timbers! There's work to be done. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

A fun new theme bar is opening in Billings.

Captain Scurvy's Black Dragon Pub opens its doors "soon" in the space formerly occupied by the Fieldhouse Cafe at 2601 Minnesota Avenue. I'm excited to check this place out, because.... pirates! They write,

Step into Captain Scurvy’s Black Dragon Pub, where lanterns glow, flagons clink, and lively chatter takes you back in time. More than a pub, it is a hub where adventurers, artisans, and storytellers unite in craftsmanship, camaraderie, and revelry.

I can't wait. The pub will serve Renaissance-themed eats and pirate drinks, and the venue will showcase crafts, host classes, and live music, and serve as a "community of adventurers." My internal pirate voice is going crazy.

