No Shortage Beef, Shortage of Butchers

I don't have a shortage of beef, but there is a shortage of people who custom butcher it. That's always the biggest problem is finding someone you know and trust to get your own meat back. I know that may seem far fetched to some, but it does happen. There is no better meat though than the one you finish yourself. To me, all store-bought meat tastes the same after you have your own. It's going to be a great weekend though for a barbecue, so fire it up and remember beef is the original plant-based meat. See ya Monday at 5.