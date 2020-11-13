Winner of Mexico Vacation Selected at Flakes Trip Party

It's been called "one of America's last great radio giveaways," and tonight the Breakfast Flakes gave one Cat Country 102.9 listener the chance to get out of Montana this winter, for a week of fun and sun in Mexico.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

The Flakes Trip Giveaway Party, hosted by Mark Wilson and Paul Mushaben, was held in the ballroom at the Big Horn Resort in Billings, with around 300 guests enjoying a night of food, drinks, games, and giveaways.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Names were drawn out throughout the evening, and while some immediately reserved their spot in the Top 50, others had to compete in several interactive games that Mark and Paul had up their sleeve.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Once the 50 lanyards were handed out to the trip finalists, it was time for the ping-pong balls to decide who would ultimately be joining The Breakfast Flakes on the one-week, all-inclusive vacation to the Secrets Akumal Resort in Mexico.

After many tense moments, some expletives from those who were eliminated from winning, it came down to one.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

And this year's winner of the Flakes Trip to Mexico is Patricia Struck from Billings. She and her husband will be on their way to Akumal with Mark and Paul in late January 2021.