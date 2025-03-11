Most Montanans are familiar with our popular ghost towns. Bannack, Virginia City, Elkhorn, Granite, and Nevada City are all well-known mining ghost towns. Some are state parks and are heavily visited by locals and tourists alike.

There are also countless little ghost towns scattered across the central and eastern plains of Montana. Many of these are little more than crumbling foundations marking the spot of once-promising communities.

The road into Gunslinger Gulch. Credit Big Sky Paranormal via YouTube

Check out Gunslinger Gulch near Anaconda, MT.

I've lived in Montana most of my life, and today, I learned about another ghost town in the Treasure State that is now on my short list of places to explore. Gunslinger Gulch is located near Anaconda, Montana, and it's reportedly quite haunted.

Credit Gunslinger Gulch

If you believe in paranormal stuff, Gunslinger Gulch might be one of your best opportunities to experience something otherworldly. Travel Channel's The Ghost Town Terror aired an episode in 2023 featuring this Montana ghost town. Their synopsis is certainly spooky enough,

When a Seattle family moves to a ghost town in Montana, they quickly realize they are not alone. Fearful that paranormal activity will derail plans to operate a guest ranch, they call in Tim Wood and Sapphire Sandalo to uncover the source of the haunting.

Big Sky Paranormal captured several chilling incidents at Gunslinger Gulch.

Even if you don't believe in ghosts, Gunslinger Gulch offers a unique, "Old West" overnight opportunity. The property has become a rustic western getaway with accommodations that include a jail cell, a brothel, a log cabin, and others, with the gorgeous Pintler mountains to the west.

The Anaconda Stack. Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Anaconda is a fun little town to visit.

Once home to one of the largest mining companies in the world, Anaconda was booming for decades. The towering smelter stack still casts its shadow over the vicinity. The town is full of Instagram-worthy architecture, and numerous art deco style bars and buildings dot its main streets.

