Paul Enjoyed Time Off, But Returning To Billings Was Sad

A rewarding week off.

So, we took a week off and for me, it was very productive. No real problems or breakdowns to handle just your regular stuff, but all in all it went very well: a flat tire, an elk horn where it wasn't supposed to be, that was about it. Plus, a very productive harvest to boot.

People, people, everywhere.

We went out for dinner on Friday night, as we try to do every year at the end of harvest and some things occurred to me while driving through town. Number one: I don't think I can ever recall a time when there were so many people living and roaming the streets of Billings. They're everywhere now, not just downtown. Number two. I think there are now more people in this town that are living day to day, driving old cars, and it doesn't look like they are doing well...living paycheck to paycheck.

So long, financial comfort.

The middle class is gone, you're either doing well or you struggle there is no in-between. So how do you go to something like the Fair?

I stopped to get some fuel this morning and the customer before me put ten dollars worth of fuel in. That got them about two and a half gallons. I wanted to know so badly who they voted for.

Who's behind it all?

The man who promised America to eliminate fossil fuels is making their already challenged life more difficult. You get what you vote for. I'm afraid it's going to get much worse before it gets any better...

