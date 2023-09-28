Paul Is Worried That Housing Struggles Are Hurting Billings

Lucky duck.

I'm very fortunate that I don't have to look for a place to live. We've heard all the horror stories about how hard it is to find one.

Get our free mobile app

The reality of the situation.

Well, I did a little research and there are plenty of places to live. The problem is, can I afford it? As of today, there are about 600 homes for sale in Billings. The problem is that many of them are over a million dollars, something most people can't afford.

There are plenty of rentals available as well, close to a thousand apartments, condos, townhouses, etc. Now, depending on how many bedrooms you need, the rent seem like it ranges from $1,200 to over $3,000 per month. Also not too affordable for many.

Sure, there are places for rent that are much cheaper but you get what you pay for. Plus, so I don't offend anyone it depends on what neighborhood and amount of crime you can put up with.

So, what do you do?

Well, roommates are one way to help spread the pain...but we all know what roommates are like.

Many people now are living outside the Billings area where it is much more affordable. Places like Laurel, Huntley, Columbus, and even North of town, but gas prices are starting to hurt them a little bit.

This housing thing usually runs in cycles, so you might have to ride it out for a while. Keep in mind your payment will go up substantially if that 143 million dollar levy passes. That will not help out people looking either...

See ya tomorrow at 5.