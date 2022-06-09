Why Does Paul’s Heart Break for This Lovable Dog in Billings?

Our featured Wet Nose this week is a 1-year-old Golden Retriever mix named Skeeter, and when he visited the studio, Paul gave this guy some extra love because of what's about to happen (WATCH VIDEO).

Here's what our friends at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter have to say about Skeeter:

This big, handsome dog has always lived outside. He’s looking for a home with someone who will welcome him indoors with open arms! He loves people and is the most gentle boy.

Credit: YVAS Credit: YVAS loading...

The adoption fee for Skeeter is only $25 and he's waiting to meet you at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. If you would like to set up a meeting with Skeeter at the shelter, CLICK HERE.

A YVAS FUN-raiser is planned for tomorrow (Friday 6/10) at Crooked Line Studio. It's a pet-themed sip and paint event with all proceeds benefitting the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

For tickets and more information, CLICK HERE.

KEEP READING: Here are 6 foods from your cookout that could harm your dog