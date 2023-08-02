Quit Signing Mark Wilson Up For Junk Email. Please. He Begs You.

Not for me.

I cannot be described as an "email person". I never check my company email and I check my personal email maybe twice a month. I can hear many of you gasping.

I wouldn't even have an email address if it wasn't necessary in today's society.

Surprise, surprise.

So I check it the other day and was surprised to find out that I had 5,188 unread emails. Seriously?! If you sent me any of those, you should know that it didn't get read.

As for the ones that I did read, a lot were from places that I never contacted in the first place. You sit there and have to not only delete them but also have to unsubscribe so that you don't get more from them in the future.

Don't get me started on these businesses that email multiple times a day. Just stop it. I'm talking to you: Dominos.

How do they get my info?

I'm sure that companies buy email addresses from other companies. So, I can understand getting ads for the golf range finder app for my phone...but home delivery of cat food is not something that I'll ever need—even if it is 100% natural.

If you do find something that you are interested in, they want your email. Two things. First, I'm a "hunt & peck" typer. So, it takes me a while to get everything typed in. Second, I have a long email address. It's twenty-three characters long. Maybe I can see a plastic surgeon and get that shortened.

Long story short: if you need to get a hold of me, just call.