From Vegas Lights to Montana Nights: My Ideal Vacation

We were talking with some coworkers this morning about some people who were on vacation. They had friends who were going to be in Las Vegas for a week. I couldn't stay that long. Not in Las Vegas. Not unless I had someplace to stay away from the bright lights and hubbub. Seven days there is a long stay.

"Well, you stay in Mexico for seven days." True. But there, I can get away from the action if I want to. Sure, there are days spent by the pool where they're playing volleyball and pounding out that boom-boom-boom party rhythm. I don't mind an afternoon of that. But mostly, my week is generally spent at the Quiet Pool with a book and amazing service. Everything from nachos to pizza is delivered right to your chair, which is located in the shade.

Part of it for me is getting older. I'd still like to see another show at Red Rocks, and maybe drive through the mountains the next day. I don't want to look for a new adventure every single day.

Now, one place where I can spend seven days is at a friend's cabin in western Montana. It's just out of town. The lake is about a four-minute hike away. I've had my coffee on the patio there while talking to the chipmunks and deer who were just lying in the shade.

I've reached a point in my life where I've seen enough motel rooms. Give me a cot at one of those KOA cabins and a book, and I'll spend a week there.