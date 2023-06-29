See: The Top 5 – Best High-End Restaurants In Billings, MT (4-Star+) Ratings

What is the best of the best when it comes to "High End" dining. When I was in my twenties: that was a like an Applebee's or TGI Friday's (not sure they had that one here in Billings). But as I search, there seems to be some serious high QUALITY dining experiences here in town for sure, so let's rank them from number 5 to number 1, and naturally number 1 is the topmost chosen dining experience according to both YELP and TripAdvisor.

#5 BEST HIGH-END RESTAURANT IN BILLINGS (WALKERS)

Located @ 2700 1st Ave N Billings, MT 59101

Located @ 2700 1st Ave N Billings, MT 59101

This one is only at number 5 but could easily be placed somewhere in between 5 and 2, the only reason it's NOT ranked on top is because, both YELP and TripAdvisor give it 4 and Half Stars, which means, I need to go experience this one for sure. The most comments include the bacon wrapped date & the apple brined pork shank. A variety of amazing steaks on the menu and a fantastic wine list.

#4 BEST HIGH-END RESTAURANT IN BILLINGS (MONTANA BREWING COMPANY)

113 N 28th St Billings, MT 59101

113 N 28th St Billings, MT 59101

These ranking lists are interesting in that on any given night, time or just what you're hungry for could easily change what you're looking for or more importantly what you're craving right now, right? - not in the mood for tacos, not going to a Mexican restaurant, not in the mood for steak, not going to a steak house. Number 4 on my list is the 100% based on atmosphere and the taste of the food. Someone could easily argue that it's NOT a high-end facility. But to me atmosphere makes a big difference, and the food and hand-crafted blonde was amazing. I had the Montana Dip with chips and the service was quick (even from a bar seat) but everyone was kind, not just the patrons but the staff was quick to refill, ask if we needed anything else, so with elite service, high quality food and crafted beer lands Montana Brewing Company at number 4 on my list.

#3 BEST HIGH-END RESTAURANT IN BILLINGS (MONTANA RIB & CHOP HOUSE)

1849 Majestic Ln, Billings, MT 59102

So much has been likely under-rated for this fine dining experience in Billings. The ambiance is top notch & this one is another I have yet to enjoy. This is NOT a restaurant review article but merely a quick Top 5 list for me to sort of experience more of the finer dining here in our great city. The BBQ shrimp and Beer Battered Fish & Chips immediately catch my attention. Love the modern design of the building as adding the feeling of quality. What do you think?

#2 BEST HIGH-END RESTAURANT IN BILLINGS (JAKE'S STEAK HOUSE)

2701 1st Ave N, Billings, MT 59101

Jake's has got to be near the top of the list, time-after-time, everyone has told me to go check out JAKE'S, although I am not one to go eat alone, so haven't had the opportunity to enjoy a nice, rare cut of a filet with a nice red wine, but I'll get there and will report back once I've gone. If you have tips for me on what to order there, please don't hesitate to let me know.

#1 BEST HIGH-END RESTAURANT IN BILLINGS (THE MARBLE TABLE)

2515 Montana Ave, Billings, MT 59101

This has got to be the best of the best fine dining experiences in Billings. Article after article, Yelp & TripAdvisor reviews list this amazing restaurant consistently a full 5-Stars like a war time only General or Admiral. In my research, I'll be doing the most popular item on the menu. Can't wait.

