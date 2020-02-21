Sheryl Crow, Luke Combs, and Local Politicians: Friday Fragments
Let's look back on my week.
- Found a new driver. Again.
- Got my Sheryl Crow tickets. Good seats. Not, "Stalker close to the stage." At least I THINK I got tickets. For the first time ever, I got "E-tickets." So I guess I just take my phone to the concert.
- We got acquainted with a couple of candidates on air this week. Both Tim Fox, who's running to be our governor and Joe Dooling, who is running for the U.S. Senate stopped by to answer some questions.
- It was announced that Luke Combs is coming to Billings in October. We will have more details on the presale next week.
- If you ever try to win things from Cat Country, make sure that you get the Cat Country 102.9 app on your phone. It's free.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
We're back Monday morning at 5. Thanks for listening.