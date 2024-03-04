Phone Addiction: Stats Reveal Shocking Truth

"Might as well face it, you're addicted to YOUR PHONE!"

My daughter is 16 now, and we don't see much of each other—something to do with cars and boys. But I always make it a point to make sure that we have dinner together once a week. It gives us a chance to get caught up in each other's lives.

I have a no-cell phone rule while we're together. When I catch her on her phone at the restaurant, I take her picture and send it to her. It frustrates her. But then she can actually put her phone down for the 30 or so minutes while we eat.

I tell her that she's addicted to her phone. She doesn't believe me. So I Googled it this morning and I found some interesting stats.

46% of Americans admit that they are addicted to their phones.

44% of us say that not having our phones with us gives us anxiety.

20% of car accidents are caused by cell phones.

Look at other drivers in traffic. A lot of them are doing something on their phones.

Here's the stat that blew my mind. 1 in 8 people have interrupted intimacy with their partner to check their phone. I'm completely serious. In my experience, checking your phone at that particular moment would lead to NO intimacy for a very long time to come.

I hate how much time I spend on the internet and on my phone each workday, but that is what the job has become these days.

I think that I speak for most people that there are just times when I couldn't care less what is going on with my phone.