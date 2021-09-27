Supplies Short This Christmas. Try Family In Montana!

If you get to any of the major retail stores lately you can already find Christmas stuff out. I think it should be a law that you can't put that stuff out while it's 90 degrees and we are still fighting fires but it's a new way to get it out early for early shoppers.

You are going to find out that this Holiday is going to be different. You might not get what you want and you may not get it when you want it. Suppliers are having a tough time with inventory and it does seem to matter what it is. Try buying a 4-wheeler right now it's virtually impossible not to mention the parts to keep them running. If you do find something you like online it's going to take longer than usual to get it delivered.

Companies are trying to hire hundreds of thousands of workers and can't find people. So low inventories of merchandise and longer wait times to get it and of course the biggie, Higher costs.

Maybe this would be a good year to go back to some of the things that really mattered during the holidays, a visit with family and a great meal. I always liked the idea of a little trip or get-together anyway. You can't throw that in the garbage or lose the memories that are created. So this year with all of the changes that have occurred, maybe try something different. You may find it the best gift you've ever had. Since everything is coming earlier and earlier, let me be the first to wish you Merry Christmas.

