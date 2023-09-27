Surprising New Census Info Has Paul Thinking About Life & Death

A surprise in the data.

After seeing this information, I was trying to think about how I could put it into perspective. I was researching some demographic information this morning and I stumbled upon a real eye-opener.

Get our free mobile app

According to the latest census from 2022, the average life span for a male in the United States is now...Are you ready....73.2 years. WHAT? Yup, 73.2 years. For women, it's 79.2. Think of that, with all of the advances we have made in health, nutrition, and exercise. All the things that we have now medically add years to your life, it's 73.2. Keep in mind, that's average.

What does that mean?

So, half of you could live to be 80 and the other half will be gone at 66. It should scare the hell out of you but for most, it doesn't. Just think, if you are 65 for example you have on average 8 years. Your dog will likely outlive you. Think how fast 8 years will go.

That's from 2015 till now, holy cow that didn't take long. For some, that may have been when you bought your car or pick-up.

A new way to look at life.

I wish this would resonate among more people...to realize that you only get one chance at this. By the time most of us realize, "Maybe I should change some things," it's too late.

I'm a little different than most or as Mark tells me " Paul you're not normal". I think all the time about what I might be missing by working so much...and then when the time gets there, it's too late. The more years though you can add the more time you'll have, so maybe start now. Believe me, I'm trying.

See ya tomorrow at 5.