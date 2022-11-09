The Breakfast Flakes See Tech Updates in Their 34th Year On-Air

Today I thought I'd bring you folks up to date on some technological innovations here at Cat Country's studio. We learned this week that most of the building no longer has phones. Physical phones.

What? I know. I don't understand it myself.

As I understand it, if someone calls the front office phone number they will get a menu of options of which department they'd like to speak to. Your call then goes to the proper person's computer. A couple of speakers will pop up on their computer screen and they will talk to you through the computer.

What could possibly go wrong? Especially with Flakesgiving coming up next week.

But starting Monday we will put up a phone number that is specific to get meals delivered. Someone will be watching to grab your call.

I hate not having a person answer the phone when I call a business. And when one of the first things you hear is "if you know your party's extension", because I never do. So, I have just learned that I'm going to be on the phone for a while.

The good news is that we still have phones in the control room. So you can still call in and talk to real people like me and Paul. Unless we are on the air talking and doing our show. Then you are out of luck until the point where I shut the mics off and answer the phone for you.

But part of the phone updates included getting rid of the annoying ringing noise so I don't know if the phone is ringing unless I'm looking at it.

That's what progress looks like in our business.

