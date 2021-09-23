The Dog House Parade Is October 30 The Hottest Ticket In Billings

The first Dog House Parade in Billings is now becoming the hottest ticket in town. On October 30th, Montana Pavillion you will be amazed at 40 of the most unique and beautiful custom-made Dog Houses you have ever seen.

We decided to do this Fundraiser for The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, as they constantly need public support to stay open. The big Gala is going to be nothing short of Spectacular. We will start with our social hour at 5 pm with adult beverages and many wonderful appetizer offerings, including drunken meatballs in a bourbon sauce, sausage stuffed mushrooms, crab and artichoke dip, and roasted tomato, basil, and olive spread with pita bread.

The main course gets even better. Barbecued tri-tip with horseradish sauce, chicken breast with Chardonnay leek sauce, homemade garlic mash potatoes, a garden treasure stir fry, and a cold buffet with fresh garden salad a penne pasta salad, and fresh fruit display.

Dessert will be a selection of pies.

The highlight of the evening will start after dinner with the Dog house auction and yes there are some Cat houses too. You better hurry we only have about 20 tables remaining. You choose to seat 6 or 8 at your table. We do have tickets left for about 40 couples as well so hurry. You can go to Eventbrite online and get your tickets or call us in the morning and we'll set you up. This is going to be one of those one-of-a-kind events so don't miss out. the public is also invited to the auction as well so you too can bid on these one-of-a-kind gems for your best buddy. We will keep you updated on the latest starting tomorrow at 5.

