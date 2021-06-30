There’s Something You’ve Done That Nobody Else Has

My friend, Windy Stonebreaker, had a neat post on her Facebook page that I thought was a great idea. She asked her friends to type out something that they had done in their lives that they were pretty sure that nobody else could say happened to them.

So, I thought that I could probably give a couple of examples of my unique life experiences.

Obviously, I have met more country artists than most people. I sang "Will The Circle Be Unbroken" with the Nittty Gritty Dirt Band one year at Zoo Grass, then saw one of the members, Jeff Hannah, when he was at the Secrets Akumal back in January.

I played basketball with Mark Miller of Sawyer Brown. He was a decent ballplayer and a really nice guy.

I made Janie Frickie uncomfortable when I was giving her a ride to the concert venue back when I had my 1996 Z-28 Camaro SS. She didn't care for the high-performance approach. There was some gasping.

I played golf with the bass player from the rock group, Styx.