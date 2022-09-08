Yesterday, Wet Nose Wednesday featured a two-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix named "Steve Martin". If you want to catch up on that, check out the article Johnny V wrote up below:

You'd SWEAR this doggo knew he was worthy of a new home during the visit... because (during all Wet Nose Wednesday visits) Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter parades the featured pup through the Townsquare Tower proudly, getting them a boatload of love along the way. Steve absolutely STOLE the heart of our very own Lacey, who wanted to get another Pit Bull so her beloved Izzy wouldn't be lonely, and today... Lacey and I made the trip across town to Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

We arrived just after 12 PM, once we picked up Izzy to meet her new brother, and made our way inside to meet Steve once more.

Once inside the enclosure, off to the races! Both Izzy and Steve made quick work of getting to know each other.

After a bit of playtime, snacks were in order. Clearly, all attention fell on the snacks baggie.

10/10 Cutest photo of the day!

After awhile of play, snacks, and getting to know each other, Izzy ended off the meet and greet with a priceless reaction of "I'm not the only dog anymore, am I?"

Lacey finished up the paperwork at YVAS, paying a grand total of $175 to adopt Steve! Sure, that may SEEM high, but that includes the 3 year city license, all shots and a full health history, guarantee that if anything happens within a set period health wise, YVAS will handle the care free of charge, and more.

Remember, ADOPT a pet, and make their life special. They'll love you to the moon and back.

If you'd like to adopt a pet, as Lacey did today, click the button below to learn more.

All Photos Credit: Josh Rath/Townsquare Media