Top Jobs of 2020: Good News for Billings, Montana

When we look at the Montana economy, oftentimes the high tech jobs in Bozeman will get a lot of attention. And there is certainly some worthy excitement on that front. Agriculture also receives much due attention given the importance of farming and ranching to our Montana economy. But we oftentimes overlook the overall and diversified strength of Montana's largest town--Billings.

That's the thought that came to mind as I noticed a Fox Business piece looking at the top jobs heading into 2020.

When I think of the strength of the Billings economy, I think of agriculture and I think of high tech. But I also think about the fact that Billings is the retail destination for folks travelling over a hundred miles in every direction.

What else do we think of? Health care, finance, and oil and gas. All of those career fields made the list of the top 2020 jobs, with health care topping the list. Here's an excerpt from the Fox Business report:

U.S. News & World Report is out with its Best Jobs for 2020 and the top 11 best-paying jobs in the report are in the health care field. Anesthesiologist tops the list with an average salary of $267,020. That is followed by surgeons, obstetricians and gynecologists.

Petroleum engineer and financial manager also came out in the top 20. That being said, on our sister station we're discussing the news from Bloomberg that Montana is among nine states expected to experience economic contraction in the next six months.