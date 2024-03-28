Hidden Gems & Tourist Traps in Montana

Have you checked off all of the top touristy places to go in our region? I was just going through pictures on my phone and was reminded of the ones I've been to and the ones that I haven't.

I finally got around to taking my daughter to Mount Rushmore in 2018. I had just never gotten around to going there before then. I was able to squeeze in a little golf at a nearby course, Tomahawk Country Club. Come to think of it, ALL of my destinations include golf.

I've hit both Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks a couple of times. But likely won't go again because of the crowds.

Get our free mobile app

I love the Museum of the Rockies. In fact, it's been a while. I need to see if my daughter is up for a road trip.

I just drove the Beartooth Highway this year.

If you're any sort of history buff, you should check out the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center in Great Falls. It's very well done. It's located right on the river just up from Giant Springs. Which is another sight that you should see as long as you're in the Electric City.

And for grown-ups who are in my hometown, you MUST go see the mermaids at the Sip & Dip. For me, it's the most overhyped touristy thing on the planet. But others seem to like it. And although Piano Pat is gone, they still feature live music most nights.

And Great Falls has some great golf courses. If you like hitting trees, I suggest playing at the Meadow Lark Country Club.