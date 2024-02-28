Should Cops Get Paid Per Ticket? One Driver’s Opinion

To be clear about what you're about to read, it's just hypothetical, made up, won't ever really happen. But everybody complains about others in traffic. Here is my fake solution.

Hire some law enforcement officers who are strictly traffic enforcement. Instead of paying them a salary, pay them on commission. The more citations they write, the more money they make, and the more aggressive they will be to get the most blatant offenders.

Get our free mobile app

This will also mostly stop people from saying, "Geez, there's never a cop around when you need one."

If this were to happen, traffic fines would have to increase. Montana is a great place to speed. It's hard to get caught. And if you do, the fines aren't unreasonable. I paid 70 bucks a few years ago when I was clocked doing 100 mph.

Again, none of this will happen. Here in Billings, voters won't even approve red light cameras. Apparently, there are quite a few folks who don't want to get accidentally photographed with someone in their vehicle that's not supposed to be in there. Or so I was told.

And if you don't want to pay higher fines, don't commit the offenses. It's simple.

Or you get a bunch of guys like me and give us squad cars and ticket books. I've never driven anything with lights and sirens. But I'm told that it's awesome.

I was just thinking about my drive in this morning. I ran one stop sign, then ran 2 to 3 red lights. And also there was some speeding. Somebody missed out on some radio announcer revenue.

Kidding. Be safe out there. Try your best not to speed, tailgate, or look at your phone while you're behind the wheel.