We Are Losing The Only Good Restaurants In Billings, What Gives?

Better off in Billings.

People often say that Billings is a great place to live and that they wouldn't want to live anywhere else. I agree with the exception of a ranch in Lewistown, but that's for a different day.

A single exception.

We have everything that you would want except for one thing...I don't think that you can consider Billings a great food city.

Sad news.

This week we heard that after 30 years, Julianno's is closing. I was only there twice but it was good. Billings is a restaurant short no doubt about it.

Nothing to write home about.

We have all of the same restaurant chains that most other places have but that doesn't set you apart from anywhere else. We have a few mom-and-pop places don't get me wrong but nowhere near the volume that other places have. Population has a lot to do with it I'm sure but to find that really good Italian or French or seafood restaurant that is not a chain is tough.

Even simple things like Pizza places named after the families that arrived in this country 100 years ago and brought all of their recipes with them, you just don't find them.

Not worth it.

That's the ONE good thing about visiting other places that are much bigger than Billings, is the amount of food options they have. You could live in those cities and never make it to all of the restaurants they have there. The problem is you would have to live in that city and for me, I'd much rather have fewer food options. The trade-off is well worth it...

