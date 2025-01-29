‘Tarmac’ is a Lovable Chunk. He’s Ready for Adoption in Billings
Our featured Wet Nose Wednesday pet from Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter in Billings this week is a big boy named Tarmac. This handsome fella lands in the Goldilocks age zone... at four years old, he's not too old, and he's certainly not a puppy anymore—Tarmac's age is just right.
Tarmac is a surrender, said Lindsay Dillon, Volunteer Coordinator at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Dillon said his former human(s) were no longer able to care for him. My hunch is that they were elderly. Tarmac grew up on a farm, but he's just as comfortable indoors as out.
Tarmac is a handsome dog.
The shelter has classified Tarmac as a Black Mouth Cur mix, based on info provided by his former owner. We'll have to take their word here because Tarmac doesn't seem to have much of the traditional Blackmouth Cur markings.
He's a hefty, handsome boy, tipping the scale at 87 pounds. Tarmac has a thick, mostly-brindle colored coat, with white feet, underbelly, and neck. He's got a huge smile and a friendly personality. Dillon said Tarmac has been known to chase cats, but he loves people (including respectful kids) and plays well with other dogs.
