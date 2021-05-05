The weeks featured Wet Nose, brought to you by our friends at Shipton's Big R, is a beautiful 10-year old Aussie / German Shepherd mix who has been named 'Chatty Kathy.'

She's available for adoption at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, and is their longest stay dog.

Credit: YVAS

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about this sweet girl:

Chatty Kathy has got stories to tell, and you better listen! This lady looks like she just walked off the cover of vouge, and is ready to prance her way into your heart! She would do best in a home with just her person, as she loves to spend as much of her time with them. She might be on the older spectrum, but she still has tons of spark left in her – so don’t let her age fool you!

If you would like to find out more about meeting Kathy at YVAS, CLICK HERE.

UPDATE: We got ANOTHER Wet Nose Adopted. Drool Barrymore, the 1-year old Pointer mix found her person. Our 100 percent adoption rate for animals featured on Cat Country continues, thanks to you!

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

To see the other DOGS who are waiting to be adopted at YVAS, CLICK HERE.

To see the CATS who are looking for their person at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, CLICK HERE.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is now accepting appointments for their May Spay and Neuter Clinic, planned for Saturday, May 22 from 8am to 4pm at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Learning Center, 2010 Grand Avenue Suite 1.

Please come into the shelter, located at 1735 Monad Road, in-person to sign up your animal(s). Payment is required to book your appointment; cash or credit/debit cards only. We will not be taking reservations over the phone. This is not a drop-off clinic and an appointment is required to attend.

Here's what will be offered at the clinic, according to the YVAS Facebook page:

Dog spay/neuter – $55

Cat spay/neuter – $45

Vaccinations (Bordetella, Distemper, & Rabies) - $15 to $25

Microchipping – $20 (includes registration)

City Licensing – $7.50

CLICK HERE to find out more about the Spay and Neuter Clinic from YVAS.

