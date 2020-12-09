Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Cowgirl

Our featured Wet Nose this week is a 3-year old Australian Cattle dog mix named Cowgirl. She's waiting for you at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what YVAS has to say about this beautiful young girl:

I wanna be a cowgirl, baby! This cutie can be shy around new people and dogs at first, but warms up quickly and LOVES to have either as company. Her face is currently healing from having a run in with a porcupine, but she doesn’t let that stop her from giving you all the kisses! She is an escape artist and will need a secure yard, to keep her safe and from having anymore encounters with wild animals. Also due to her inquisitive nature towards animals other than dogs, she would do best in a kitty free home

Credit: YVAS

To get more information about adopting Cowgirl, CLICK HERE.

Last week we featured Steel, a 7-year old Pit Bull Terrier mix. He's still looking for his person at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Credit: YVAS

Here's what YVAS says about this big teddy bear named Steel:

This handsome man has got his blue steel expression perfected! Steel is a very sweet boy, who is a big ole people pleaser. His big size should be taken into consideration around kids, as he has a tendency to accidentally knock over little ones. He is SUPER smart, which makes him an escape artist – so a secure yard is in his best interest! He can be picky of other dogs, so we highly encourage a dog meet before adoption. He is very curious of small animals.. so he might want to chase kitties.

To get more details about adopting Steel, CLICK HERE.