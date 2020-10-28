Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Ewok

Our featured Wet Nose from the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is Ewok. He's a 2-year old Cairn Terrier Mix who is looking for his forever home.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about 2-year old Ewok:

We know you’ve seen this guy on your tv before, so how cool would it be to have your very own Ewok?! This little guy has just the right amount of spunkiness, mixed with sweetness! He would prefer to be the only animal in the home, but has potential to get along with the right dogs.

Credit: Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter

To find out how to adopt Ewok from YVAS, CLICK HERE.

Last week's featured Wet Nose is still looking for his person. Jax, a 3-year old Pit Bull Terrier mix, is just a big teddy bear.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter says about Jax:

Our beautiful boy, Jax! This dog is such a goof. He’s a ham-sandwich who loves being in the spotlight! Give him a toy (tennis balls are the best) and he will toss it for himself! He’ll roll around on the ground throwing it around with his hands and asks for belly rubs. Jax always has a big smile on his blocky face and a wiggle in his tail. Jax loves people- he’s a huge flirt! He is picky about his animal friends, though. He was beat up by another dog when he was a baby so now he reacts poorly to other dogs if they come at him too close. He has potential to get along with the right dog- but would be most happy as the only pet in the home.

CLICK HERE to find out how you can adopt Jax.

FINAL DAY to submit your photos for the Howl-O-Ween Virtual pet costume contest. Email the pics to info@yvas.org by 7pm tonight (Wednesday 10/28) for a chance to win some cool prizes, and a big trophy for first place!